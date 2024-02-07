Would love to write my mother's biography: Soha Ali Khan

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Actor-author Soha Ali Khan says she would love to write a book on the life and times of her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, even though she has doubts about being the "right person" for the job.

Soha is co-producing a biopic on legal luminary Ram Jethmalani with her actor-husband Kunal Khemu. She has also penned a memoir besides writing multiple children's book with Khemu.

"The Perils of Being Moderately Famous" author said her mother keeps asking about the status of her next book and Tagore would be happy if "I write her biography".

"I would love to. It's so close to home though... When people read them, they will be like 'would they be able to share the grey aspects of this personality because you are their child'.

"So, I can write a story about her but I don't know if it would do justice to all the facets of her personality, and I don't know if I'd be able to share everything about her as a child. Honestly, I would like to tell that story," Khan told PTI.

The "Rang De Basanti" actor said not just her mother, there is a compelling story waiting to be told about her father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"There is a wealth of information. There is lots of content," she said, adding that her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, a voracious reader himself, is another person in the family who can take up that responsibility. Having co-authored three children books in the famous "Inni and Bobo" series with her husband, Khan said there is a "book in each of us" and it is all about "discipline and practice" when it comes to writing but she believes she lacks it.

"It is like a practice, it's a discipline and when that discipline is gone you know it's kind of sad. So I keep telling her (my mother) that I am going to get back to it... There are many books but how am I going to write them? I have no discipline at all, and I am just enjoying life too much," the actor-writer said on the sidelines of an event organised by 'Almond Board of California'.

Khan, who'll be completing two decades in the industry this year, said she now wants to try her hand at thrillers, something that she has not done before.

Some of her favourite directors in the genre are Shoojitt Sircar, Sriram Raghavan, Hansal Mehta and Tanuja Chandra.

The 45-year-old actor said she is always drawn to good stories and wants to be part of projects backed by good writers.

"I really feel like I want to do a thriller, which is something that I haven't done before. I think that there are many directors who are very good.... There are a lot of people. As an actor, I think your work will be improved by working with them," she said.

Khan will be next seen in horror film "Chhorii 2" with actor Nushrat Bharucha.

"I have not done horror as a genre, I enjoy it very much but I have never had an opportunity to play a scary character before and I am the scare in 'Chhorii 2'. It should be out this year," she said. PTI MG BK BK