Wouldn't want to go back to that time: Katie Leung on working in 'Harry Potter' films

Los Angeles, Mar 9 (PTI) Actor Katie Leung, known for her role in the acclaimed film series "Harry Potter", says she wouldn't want to return to those days as she didn't know who she was and would easily get influenced by what people around her would say.

Leung made her acting debut in 2005 with "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", where she essayed the role of Cho Chang. She later went on to feature in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix", "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince", and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2".

"I was so young at the time, and I was so easily influenced by what people would say about me because I didn’t know who I was," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

The actor, whose latest work is "Bridgerton", said she joined the Regency-era romance series with a healthy focus on her work. "So I’ve come into ‘Bridgerton’ having a really healthy focus on the work. I’m so glad I’m here. I would not want to go back to that time (working on 'Harry Potter'). Not because I had a bad time or anything, but it’s just really nice when you know who you are, and I’m still figuring that out, but I’m a bit closer," she said.

The "Harry Potter" series is currently in development by HBO Max. Asked what the actor would wish to the artist essaying her character in the series, Leung said it's important to "just be themselves".

"For anybody really, (whatever) stage in their life, (my advice is) just to be themselves, because that's what makes them unique...And to not let the kind of noise of other people get to you, because what you have already is a gift, and you should really just try and hold onto that," she said.