Wrestler Drew McIntyre to star in 'Highlander' remake

WWE wrestler and actor Drew McIntyre has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming remake of the Hollywood classic "Highlander".

Also starring Henry Cavill in the titular role of MacLeod, alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the savage warrior named The Kurgen, the film comes from Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner.

McIntyre, who made his acting debut alongside Bautista in 2024's "The Killer's Game", will essay the role of MacLeod’s brother, Angus MacLeod, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, from the script by Michael Finch.

The original "Highlander" film was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

With the help of a swordsman named Ramirez (Sean Connery), the titular Highlander battles other immortals across the centuries, culminating in a modern battle in which, like the classic line of dialogue goes, "there can be only one." The new take on "Highlander" is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.