New Delhi: Social media platform X on Sunday restored actor Swara Bhasker's account after it was "hacked" when she clicked on fake links that falsely claimed her page had been suspended.

"*AND WE ARE BACK LIKE A BAD PENNY* Thank you everyone who helped! @XCorpIndia #Unsuspended #Unhacked #Secured #ItsMe," she wrote on X.

Bhasker on Thursday said her X account was permanently suspended due to alleged copyright infringements over two posts she shared on Republic Day.

"Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams," she wrote.

The actor, known for films such as "Nil Battey Sannata", "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, and "Veere Di Wedding", had then shared a screenshot of the "email" she received from the team of X on Instagram and criticised the decision as "ridiculous" and "untenable".

The next day, in an Instagram post, Bhasker said the email that was sent "claiming suspension was fake".

"When I clicked those links my account got hacked... This is the fake email ID... Real email from X. And it’s super scary because the fake link took me to a proper ditto lookalike site of X with the logo and everything and I even filled out an appeal form that asked for govt. ID !!! "Then I got this email which alerted me that the account had been hacked because I never delegated my account or granted access to anyone!!" she wrote alongside the screenshots of the mails.