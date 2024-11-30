Xavier Samuel, Sonal Sehgal to star in 'The Great Departure'

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) "The Twilight Saga" fame Xavier Samuel and "Aashayein" actor Sonal Sehgal will headline the upcoming film "The Great Departure".

Originally titled "Travellers", the script of the film has been penned by Sehgal and explores patriarchy in the society through the prism of a man and woman who meet in Varanasi and have very different experiences while on the same road trip as they fall in love.

Produced by Arvind Reddy’s KVR Productions, "The Great Departure" is directed by Pierre Filmon, known for directing "Long Time No See" and "Le Silence, D'abord".

Shot entirely in India, the film is currently in the post-production stage, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Growing up in a patriarchal society and yet with a set of parents who encouraged my fiercely independent streak, I often found myself in a dichotomy of how I was brought up and what society expected of me and hence took to cinema as a form of expression," Sehgal said in a statement.

Samuel said he was "very moved" by the script of the film.

"The theme of patriarchy, the road trip genre, and the script that struck a cord," Reddy added.

Filmon shared his experience of shooting the film and called the entire unit a "dream team". PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS