Yami Gatuam’s 'Article 370’ earns Rs 6 crore on day one

Mumbai: Bollywood star Yami Gautam-starrer “Article 370” has earned over Rs 6.12 crore net on the opening day at the box office, the makers said Saturday.

Released in theatres on Friday, “Article 370” is backed by Jio Studios and Gautam’s filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios.

“Ek desh, ek samvidhaan ki taaqat can be witnessed at the box office! #Article370 Now In Cinemas!,” Jio Studios wrote on X alongside a poster stating the film raised Rs 6.12 crore NBOC on day one.

The political-action drama, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and also starring Priyamani, is "inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir”.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Multiplex chain PVR INOX Pictures said in a statement that the movie is currently playing in 1,509 theatres, including carefully selected major multiplexes and single screens to maximise reach, with more theatres being added across the country during the weekend.