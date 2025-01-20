Yami Gautam Dhar's 'Dhoom Dhaam' to release on Valentine's Day

Mumbai: Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi star in the new comedy, "Dhoom Dhaam", which will be released on Netflix this Valentine's Day.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the comedy revolves around Yami plays Koyal, a wild child with zero chill, and Pratik stars as Veer, a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars have (somehow) aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations.

The film is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios , and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

“With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience.

Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions on Netflix, February 14,” Dhar brothers said in a statement.

Despande, President - Jio Studios, RIL, said, "Yami and Pratik’s performances bring incredible energy to the story, and we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to enjoy this rollercoaster ride when it premieres on Netflix on February 14!" Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said the film is set against the backdrop of a wedding night where an unexpected adventure unfolds.

"The film is a true entertainer with its heart in the right place. The fresh pairing of Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day watch. We are excited to collaborate with Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jio Studios for Rishab Seth's directorial.

With Dhoom Dhaam, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing unique and engaging films to audiences around the world." Yami has multiple successful films including "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga", "Article 370" and "Dasvi" while Pratik, best known for his role as Harshad Mehta in "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", was most recently seen in "Do Aur Do Pyar" and "Madgaon Express".