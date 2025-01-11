Yami Gautam offers puja at Maa Chintpurni temple in Una

Una (HP), Jan 11 (PTI) Bollywood actor Yami Gautam on Saturday visited the famous temple of Maa Chintpurni in Una district and offered prayers along with her family members.

The chief priest of the temple, Ravindra Shinda accompanied Yami and her family while worshiping and offering prayers.

The actor, who hails from Mandi district and is known for starring in movies such as "Vicky Donor", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "A Thursday" and "Article 370", was later presented a photo of Mata Chintpurni by temple priests and others.

Yami is currently on a visit to various Shakti Peethas in the state.

The actor, who shares a son with her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar, said that she holds deep faith in the goddesses of Himachal Pradesh and has come here with her family to seek their blessings. PTI COR BPL RB RB