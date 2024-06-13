Yann Demange no longer directing Marvel's 'Blade' movie

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) Marvel fans will have to wait longer for the new "Blade" movie as filmmaker Yann Demange has exited the Marvel Studios project.

Demange, known for directing critically-acclaimed movies "'71" (2014) and "White Boy Rick" (2018), left the movie on amicable terms, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Announced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige at the 2019 Comic Con, "Blade" has been marred by many creative challenges over the years.

The film will feature two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the iconic comic book vampire slayer, which was earlier played by Wesley Snipes in 1998's "Blade" and its two sequels.

Demange had boarded the project after the exit of Bassam Tariq over creative differences in 2022. The film was supposed to go into production in 2023 but got delayed in the wake of the writers' strike in the US.

Eric Pearson, who co-wrote Marvel's upcoming movie “The Fantastic Four”, is on board to pen the script for “Blade”. Earlier, Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto were attached to the project as writers.

Marvel will release "Blade" in theatres on November 7, 2025.