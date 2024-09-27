Yash Chopra Foundation announces YCF scholarship programme on filmmaker's birthday

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) on Friday announced the launch of the YCF Scholarship Program on the 92nd birth anniversary of its founder, Yash Chopra.

The scholarship program is aimed at supporting children of the Hindi film industry, particularly the members from low income categories. The workers need to be registered members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for their children to avail the scholarship based on merit.

The initiative will provide comprehensive financial assistance to deserving candidates, enabling them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in fields such as mass communication, filmmaking, production, direction, visual arts, cinematography and animation.

With a total support package of up to Rs five lakh per student, this initiative is Yash Chopra Foundation’s effort to bridge the gap for talent within the film fraternity, according to Yash Raj Films.

“The legendary film-maker and our founder Yash Chopra always believed in giving back to the Hindi film industry in whichever way possible. His philosophy is ingrained in our company’s culture. So, on his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity.

"We are confident that this initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams and subsequently make a mark in our film industry," Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said in a statement.

Selected candidates will undergo a personalised interview process, and successful applicants will receive the financial aid under this program. The details of the program are available on the foundation's official website. PTI BK BK BK