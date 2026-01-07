Yash Raj Films lauds 'Dhurandhar', Ranveer Singh says he wanted to make 'alma mater' proud

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Yash Raj Films on Wednesday congratulated filmmaker Aditya Dhar after "Dhurandhar" beacame the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language and the film's lead star Ranveer Singh returned the praise with a heartfelt post for his "alma mater".

Ranveer, who fronts the spy drama, made his acting debut with 2010 YRF movie "Band Baaja Baarat". In a post on Instagram, YRF praised Dhar and the film for achieving the milestone by earning over Rs 831.40 crore nett in India, which helped "Dhurandhar" Calling it a "milestone moment that will be remembered forever", the banner extended its congratulatory wishes to the entire crew of the film.

"'Dhurandhar' is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language)... As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set the new benchmark for India cinema," it read.

"We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant fimlm for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen... Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence," the studio added.

Ranveer commented on the YRF post, saying, "My beloved Alma Mater...

only ever wanted to make you proud." Dhar said he grew up watching films such as "Deewaar" (1975) and "Darr" (1993), which were directed by Yash Chopra, who founded Yash Raj Films in 1970.

"Also not many people know this, but I actually got my first break with YRF itself, as a lyricist way back on 'Kabul Express'!! To receive such kind appreciation today from a company whose iconic films have defined and nurtured generations of Indian filmmakers and cinema fans is deeply humbling.

"It only strengthens our resolve to keep pushing boundaries and telling stories with intent, courage and conviction. Deeply grateful for the generosity and the love," he said.

The second part of "Dhurandhar" is currently scheduled for release on March 19. PTI ATR RB