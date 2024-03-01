Yash Raj Films launches casting app for acting aspirants

Mumbai: Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday said it has launched a social media application for acting aspirants.

Advertisment

The banner said budding talent from across the world would directly receive information about casting calls for its films and series through the YRF Casting App.

According to YRF, the app would help the studio tackle fake casting calls issued in the name of the company.

It would further enable aspirants to register their profile details and submit their auditions to the banner, it said in a press release.

Advertisment

Shanoo Sharma, who is in charge of selecting and grooming actors for YRF projects, will monitor all auditions via the app.

Sharma said the YRF Casting App is a "progressive step" towards helping aspiring actors reach out directly to the studio for projects.

"We are certain that there are countless, brilliant actors throughout the world waiting to be discovered. This could be the chance of a lifetime! For the first time, an aspiring actor can reach out to a production house directly. This is a safe space. They don't have to rely on anyone else for their shot at achieving their dreams "This step shatters all barriers and as a Casting Director for YRF, I'm most excited to get in touch with many incredible talent living not only in India but also worldwide. I hope people who dream to be an actor follow this path and make the most of this incredible opportunity that empowers them to follow their heart," the casting director said in a statement.

The YRF Casting App is now live.