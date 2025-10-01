Yash Raj Films launches YRF Script Cell to empower screenwriters

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Yash Raj Films on Wednesday launched the YRF Script Cell, a platform discovering and nurturing screenwriting talent from across the world.

The platform allows writers to submit their story ideas directly to the studio, known for popular films such as "Chandni", "Mohabbatein", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and most recently "Saiyaara", with selected concepts potentially being developed into full screenplays for future Hindi films, a press release said.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the move reflects the company’s commitment to staying relevant and content-forward in an evolving entertainment landscape.

"We believe it is a creator’s world today, where everyone is a storyteller and content is king. We have realized that disruptive and truly fresh scripts are the most important assets to capture everyone’s attention. It is imperative that we uncover and champion writers whose ideas have the power to captivate audiences," he said “The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry. We want to find the next generation of thinkers who can bring us innovative and compelling ideas that will hopefully define the future of cinema. It is our endeavor to discover fresh creators who have a story to tell but lack the access of reaching out to us and our directors,” he added.

Over the last 50 years, Yash Raj Films has not only shaped Indian cinema but also introduced audiences to some of its most popular talents like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and more recently Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The company has also launched new directors like Kunal Kohli, Kabir Khan and Siddharth Anand.

Writer can submit their stories via the website https:cripts.yashrajfilms.com.