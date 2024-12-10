Yash Raj Films, Posham Pa Pictures team up to produce theatrical films

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Production houses Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Posham Pa Pictures on Tuesday announced a creative partnership under which they will produce theatrical films starting next year.

YRF, one of the top banners of the country, has backed several diverse films including "Kabhi Kabhie", "Deewar", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Veer-Zaara", "Ek Tha Tiger", and the "Dhoom 3" franchise. Posham Pa Pictures has garnered acclaim for "Kaala Paani", "Mamla Legal Hai", "Home Shanti" and "Jaadugar".

"India’s biggest legacy media company, Yash Raj Films, announces an exciting creative partnership with Posham Pa Pictures, regarded as one of the most forward-thinking voices in Indian entertainment today. This collaboration will see the two jointly produce theatrical films starting 2025," according to a press release.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, called the partnership with Posham Pa Pictures a "coming together of creative minds".

"It is truly the coming together of similar creative minds that are constantly striving for excellence by pushing the content envelope.

"Posham Pa Pictures have shown that they know the pulse of the audience by giving us unique & incredibly fresh stories that have won them unanimous acclaim," Widhani said in a statement.

Sameer Saxena of Posham Pa Pictures said this agreement with YRF will open "a world of exciting and unchartered creative possibilities".

We are thrilled at the opportunity to jointly create theatrical experiences like never before with YRF and entertain the audience with unique, fresh stories," added Saxena. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS