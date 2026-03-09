Mumbai (PTI): “Alpha”, Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, will now be released in theatres on July 10, the studio announced on Monday.

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner’s Netflix series “The Railway Men”.

"#ALPHA 10.07.2026," YRF posted on Instagram alongside the official poster of the movie.

"Alpha”, which will also feature actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, was earlier set for release on Christmas 2025 before being moved to April 17.

The movie will see the actors join the spy franchise, which already boasts of blockbuster titles such as Shah Rukh Khan's“Pathaan”, Salman Khan's “Tiger” and Hrithik Roshan's “War”.

The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman and Katrina Kaif’s “Ek Tha Tiger”. Its success spawned two sequels — “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017) and “Tiger 3” (2023).

Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s “War” released in 2019, which was followed by 2023’s “Pathaan”, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

The franchise's most recent entry was 2025's “War 2”, featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr. "Alpha" was teased in the post credit scene of the movie.

In the scene, a mysterious man played by Bobby Deol was shown with a young girl, whom he inducts into a covert programme called “Alpha”, marking her initiation by tattooing the Greek letter alpha on her arm.

Besides "Alpha", the studio is reportedly developing two more titles in spy universe -- “Pathaan 2” with Shah Rukh, and “Tiger vs Pathaan”, starring Salman and Shah Rukh.