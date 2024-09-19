Yash Raj Films to makers of 'Stree 2' on its success: Heartiest congratulations

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Production banner Yash Raj Films on Thursday congratulated Maddock Films for the phenomenal box office numbers of "Stree 2".

Released on August 15, the film has already earned Rs 562.35 India net, as per tracking site Sacnilk.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. Yash Raj Films shared a post on X handle with a caption, "Celebrating the incredible success of '#Stree2'." "Heartiest congratulations. To Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios and the entire cast and team of 'Stree 2' for the humongous box office success. You have set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for." "The last two years have been simply phenomenal for Hindi films and the industry couldn't be happier!" Maddock Films banner left a comment below the post, "Thank you @yrf! Means a lot coming from you! We feel deeply humbled and inspired." Meanwhile "Stree 2" continues its successful run at the theatres. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release "Stree" and is also a part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe which consists of "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

"Stree" will also have the third installment and the makers have confirmed during the promotions of the film that the script for the same has been developed.