Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups' to release on March 19, 2026

New Delhi: Kannada cinema star Yash's "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups" will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for "Moothon" and "Liar's Dice", the upcoming film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

"A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups… 'Toxic' takes over on 19-03-2026 #ToxicTheMovie," wrote the production banner on its social media pages along with a new poster of the movie.

According to a press release, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, ensuring wider reach.

"Toxic" is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.

The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the “KGF: Chapter 2” (2022) in the superhit franchise.