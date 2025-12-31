Mumbai: Yash-starrer "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups" on Wednesday unveiled a striking new poster to reveal superstar Nayanthara as Ganga.

The movie, one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, is slated to release on March 19.

The first look positions Nayanthara as a defining force within the universe of Yash’s most ambitious project yet. In the poster, Nayanthara strikes a powerful pose as she wields a gun.

Set against the opulence of a grand casino entrance, the lavish, high-stakes setting frames Ganga as a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots, a release stated.

“We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence, and a remarkable career spanning two decades but in 'Toxic', audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode. I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character.

"It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment. The depth, the honesty, the restraint, and the emotional clarity she brought were not performances layered on top of the character,they were qualities she already possessed. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend,” director Geetu Mohandas said in a statement.

This is Yash's most looked foward movie after the box office hit "KGF: Chapter 2" The film features Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

Written by Yash and Mohandas, "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups" has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer.

High-octane action is choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry ('John Wick') alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.