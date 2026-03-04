Yash’s 'Toxic' postponed to June 4, averts clash with ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The release of the much-anticipated movie, “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, starring Yash, has been postponed to June 4 owing to rising tension in the Middle East.

The Geetu Mohandas-directed movie is billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. In the film, which was originally scheduled for worldwide release on March 19, Yash plays the role of Raya, a gangster.

Production banner KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations shared the news in a statement on social media.

The two companies said the film was "conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience" and that the decision to postpone was driven by "the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East" which has "created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience." "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support," the statement read.

The Gulf region is a key market for the film's multi-language global rollout.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel, US military installations across the Gulf region, and the global business hub of Dubai.

The new June 4 date also sees "Toxic" avert a box office clash with part two of Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar", which had also been lined up for release on March 19.

Yash also serves as the co-writer with Mohandas on the film, which marks his first project since the blockbuster success of “KGF: Chapter 2” in 2022.

Actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria round out the cast of “Toxic”.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. PTI KKP RB