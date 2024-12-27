'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' to re-release in theatres on January 3

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is set to re-release in theatres on January 3, 2025.

Advertisment

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.The film had its original release on May 31, 2013.

According to a press release, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", which went on to have great box office in 2013, will release on January 3 across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities.

Johar said "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is a perfect film to start the new year. “'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' holds a special place in the heart of Dharma Productions. The film has great music, stunning locations, some of our most loved actors, and a story that resonates across all generations. The film leaves you with a warm, fuzzy feeling about life. We can't wait to see how Gen Z feels about watching it as adults on the big screen while millennials join in, singing along and repeating all the dialogues before the actors do," he said in a statement.

Advertisment

Mukerji said the film is like a second child for him.

"More than a decade later, I can confidently say that creating it was one of the greatest joys of my life. What we accomplished, despite its perfections and imperfections, remains a source of immense and lasting pride for me," he added.

"Ayan Mukerji's masterful storytelling sets the perfect tone, making it a timeless repeat watch, with emotions that transcend all barriers. We are thrilled to bring this film back to the big screen and eagerly anticipate the audience's reaction," said Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, at PVR INOX Ltd.

Advertisment

The romantic comedy followed the stories of four friends, Bunny (Kapoor), Naina (Padukone), Avi (Kapur) and Aditi (Koechlin) as they go through the various adventures life has in store for them. The film was also praised for its songs such as "Badtameez Dil", "Ghagra", "Kabira", "Dilliwaali Girlfriend" and "Subhanallah".