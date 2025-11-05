Yellowstone Film Festival to honour Uma da Cunha

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Yellowstone Film Festival (YFF), which will return to Mumbai in November, will honour film curator Uma da Cunha on its opening night.

Acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari along with editor Nitin Baid feature in masterclass line-ups of the festival.

The YFF will open with Ananyabrata Chakravorty’s "Kaisi Yeh Paheli" along with the short film "Karupy" by Kalainithan Kalaichelvan, both of which premiere at the festival.

The festival will honour da Cunha with the 'Beacon of Indian Cinema' Award, recognising her decades-long contribution to discovering, curating, and championing Indian cinema and filmmakers on global platforms, as per a press release.

Industry-focused sessions will include directors Rohan Kanawade, Arati Kadav, Kanu Behl, and Alankrita Srivastava; casting experts Shruti Mahajan and Anmol Ahuja; acting coach Atul Mongia; actor Vipin Sharma; editor Nitin Baid; and Anne Moore, Chair of the Performing Arts Department at the New York Film Academy.

Across eight days, YFF will screen over 100 films, including features and shorts across live action, documentary, and animation. The line-up includes popular films like "Aisha Can’t Fly", "Caravan", "Thinestra", "Holy Rosita", and "Secret of a Mountain Serpent", among others.

The festival is schedule to be held from November 13 to 20 in Mumbai.