Yorgos Lanthimos to reunite with 'Kinds of Kindness' stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons for 'Bugonia'

Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has set his next project "Bugonia" with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, the stars of his forthcoming film "Kinds of Kindness" which premiered recently at the Cannes Film Festival.

Based on the 2003 Korean film "Save the Green Planet", "Bugonia" was developed for English adaptation by acclaimed director Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen for their production banner Square Peg.

While this is Plemons' second collaboration with the director, it's the fourth film for Stone and Lanthimos after Oscar-winning movies "Poor Things" and "The Favourite".

According to Variety, "Bugonia" follows "two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth".

Will Tracy, known for "Succession" and "The Menu", has penned the script.

Focus Features will distribute the project in the US domestic market, with Universal Pictures premiering it in global territories, except South Korea where "Parasite" production label CJ ENM will release it.

Aster and Knudson will produce "Bugonia" with frequent Lanthimos collaborators Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe (Element Pictures), alongside Lanthimos, Stone and Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko (CJ ENM).

Stone recently won her second best actress Oscar for "Poor Things", which won three more trophies in best production design, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling categories. PTI RDS RDS RDS