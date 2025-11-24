You are our Galaxy: Arpita Khan pens sweet note on Salim Khan's 90th birthday

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan marked her father, Salim Khan's 90th birthday with a heartfelt note on Monday.

She shared a picture of her father on her Instagram handle, which also included her husband and actor Aayush Sharma, her son Ahil Sharma and her daughter Ayat Sharma.

"Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy, we are truly blessed to celebrate you today & everyday. You are a living legend, & we are your legacy," her caption read.

She also thanked him for supporting her and teaching her values of the family while being her safe space.

"Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings , thank you for being the calm in a storm , thank you for being the strength we all need , thank you for teaching us the values of family & thank you for always being our safe place . You are our Galaxy. Love you forever & ever," she added.

Arpita is the adopted daughter of Salim and his second wife and popular dancer Helen, and is the adopted sister of Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira Khan. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR ATR