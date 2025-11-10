You cannot wish it away: Javed Akhtar says AI is part of our reality now

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Artificial intelligence is making unbelievable achievements and it's a reality that cannot be wished away, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar said on Monday.

At the 'Soundscapes of India- Season 2', Akhtar was asked about the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) dedicating a section for AI content.

"...If you see the progress of science every invention, including automobiles and railway engines, has been resisted by the people. They think such advancements are going to badly affect the society, but science is not immoral... Whether (you think) it is right or it is wrong, science is going to move forward. Even in foreign countries, artificial intelligence is making unbelievable achievements and it's a reality now," Akhtar said.

The writer said it's time to not be scared but use it to our advantage.

"What we have to think about now is how to use it in our favour. How we can control this power that's being generated is supposed to be for our ease. But you cannot wish it away," he added.

Talking about the Hollywood writers' strike against AI, which is copying their style, the writer was asked if the concern is genuine.

"To some extent these concerns are genuine but they are also exaggerated. The fact is that today AI depends on existing data. Who gives that data? You are giving them the data," he said.

"The data is always going to be shared and used. You have to decide what share of it you want. It is never going to stop. They say 'Don't make stories using AI, don't make songs using AI' but you have to understand everything is dependent on data of people that have already made that work," he added.

With the support of Ministry of Culture, the Indian Performing Right Society Limited held a press conference at the Samvet Auditorium in Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Monday which included Akhtar, IGNCA controller Anurag Punetha and CEO Rakesh Nigam.