You carry the torch ahead: Amitabh Bachchan wishes grandson Agastya ahead of 'The Archies' debut

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday sent best wishes to his grandson Agastya Nanda ahead of his film debut with "The Archies", saying the young actor will take family's legacy forward.

The Netflix movie, directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, marks the acting debut of Agastya, son of Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The film's official trailer was released on Thursday.

Bachchan shared the 2 minute 49 second trailer on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead." Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya's actor-uncle, also praised the film's trailer and said he is proud of his nephew.

"This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one... the journey has just begun. Play hard! "Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies," he posted on Instagram.

"The Archies", the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic, will transport the audience to the whimsical world of the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, India, according to the makers.

The movie also marks the debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

The story follows the life of popular fictional teenagers -- Archie (Agastya), Betty (Khushi), Veronica (Suhana), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) -- who navigate romance and friendship in the 1960s as they come together for the future of their town, Riverdale, when developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

"The Archies" is written by Reema Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 7. PTI RB RB BK BK