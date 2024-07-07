You look gorgeous: Kareena after Shloka wore recreated version of her 'Bole Chudiyan' ensemble

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday said Shloka Mehta looked "gorgeous" at her brother-in-law Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities where she wore the recreated version of the actor's costume in the popular song "Bole Chudiyan" from the 2001 film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." Shloka wore a sequinned coral cropped blouse, palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta for Anant and Radhika Merchant's sangeet on Friday.

According to Shloka's sister and fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia, the look was a recreation of Kareena's iconic ensemble, originally designed for the movie by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

"Looking PHAT! While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and 'iconic'.

"After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look. It was an absolute blast!!! @kareenakapoorkhan," Diya captioned a series of Shloka's pictures on Instagram.

Kareena, who skipped the star-studded event as she's on a vacation with her family, appreciated Shloka's look in her Instagram Story.

“Bole Chudiyaaan @shloka11 you look gorgeous,” she wrote.

Malhotra also shared the photos of Shloka's look from the ceremony on his Instagram Stories.

Kareena may not have made it to Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony, but she had attended the first installment of their pre-wedding celebration in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat, along with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

She was last seen in "Crew", also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The heist comedy, which released in March, emerged a hit and earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Her next big-screen project appearance will be Hansal Mehta's murder mystery "The Buckingham Murders", which had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. Set to be released on September 13, the film also marks Kareena's production debut.

The actor is also looking forward to the release of "Singham Again". It is the latest film in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe and is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on November 1.