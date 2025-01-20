You make me feel special: SRK to Chris Martin after singer's shoutout at concert

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) You are one in a billion my friend, Shah Rukh Khan said on Monday as he responded to Chris Martin after the Coldplay singer gave a shoutout to the superstar at his second concert in Mumbai.

Advertisment

Martin shouted "Shah Rukh Khan forever" before one of his performances at the Sunday concert amid loud cheers from the fans. The video quickly started to circulate on social media attracting reactions from the fans of of the superstar and the actor himself. Sharing the video from the concert, Shah Rukh said, "Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs," the 59-year-old actor wrote.

"Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay," he added. Martin has shared his admiration for Shah Rukh in the past as well. In 2019, the singer shared a post on X in which he mentioned the songs and films he liked and ended his note with "Shah Rukh Khan forever".

SRK even hosted a party at his residence, Mannat, for the band in 2016 when Coldplay visited the country for their first show in Mumbai.

Advertisment

Coldplay is on its second India tour and will perform in Mumbai for a third time on January 21 before they travel to Ahmedabad for a two-day concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

On their first concert on Saturday, Martin won fans over by connecting with them in their native tongues.

Martin began by saying in Marathi, “Tumhee saghre aaj chaan distat’ (You all look beautiful today).

Advertisment

He then said in Hindi, “Aap sab ka bahut swagat hai humare show pe. Mumbai mein aakar hume bahut khushi ho rahi hai. (You're all very welcome to our show. We feel happy after coming to Mumbai.) "Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad but I tried my best," Martin said before switching to English.

The British musician thanked Indian fans for giving him the chance to play in one of "our favourite places in the whole world".

"This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing... We couldn’t have asked for a better audience. It’s amazing you welcome us,” Martin said. PTI ATR BK BK