You were my dad: Kratika Sengar pens heartfelt note for late father-in-law Pankaj Dheer

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Television actor Kratika Sengar penned a heartfelt note for late father-in-law Pankaj Dheer on Instagram recalling how they shared a father-daughter bond.

Sengar, known for her roles in "Jhansi Ki Rani" and "Punar Vivaah", is married Pankaj Dheer's son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.

Pankaj Dheer, who rose to stardom with his role as Karna in B R Chopra's "Mahabharat" and king Shiv Dutt in fantasy drama "Chandrakanta", died on October 15 at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Sharing a picture of Pankaj and her, Sengar wrote, "You never liked the word in-laws — you’d always say, “She’s my daughter,” and that’s exactly how you treated me. You’d often ask with that familiar twinkle in your eyes, 'Who’s the best girl in the world?' and I’d smile and say, 'Mee!" She admitted that she was too shy to tell him she loved him but she always considered him to be like her father.

"I was always shy to say I love you dad, but you never stopped until I said it with ease — that was your way of wrapping me in love. You weren’t just my father-in-law; you were my Dad, my friend, my safe place. We’d talk for hours about everything and nothing, and now the silence feels so heavy without you," her note read.

Sengar said she is thankful that her daughter Devika got to know her grandfather.

"Thankyou for loving Devika the way you did- she will always remember you as her Bestest DAADU. I LOVE YOU DAD," her note added.