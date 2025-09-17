'You’ll always live on': Bollywood stars pay tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Redford

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have paid heartfelt tributes to Hollywood legend Robert Redford, who died at the age of 89.

The Oscar-winning actor, director and founder of the Sundance Film Festival passed away at his home in Utah, his publicist Cindy Berger confirmed to American media on Tuesday.

Redford, one of the most charismatic figures in world cinema, starred in classics such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid", "The Sting", "The Great Gatsby" and "All the President’s Men". He also directed the acclaimed "Ordinary People", which won him the Academy Award for Best Director.

Calling him “beyond compare”, actor Anil Kapoor remembered Redford’s magnetic screen presence.

"You may be gone, Robert, but you’ll always live on—through your films, your artistry, your spirit. I had always hoped that we’d meet some day, but until our paths cross in the afterlife, thank you for everything!" he posted on his Instagram Stories.

Chopra Jonas honoured Redford by sharing a picture of the actor on Instagram, captioned simply: “Icon.” Kareena Kapoor Khan posted one of Redford’s famous quotes — “Storytelling is important. Part of human continuity” — and added, “In Power Legend.” Veteran actor Soni Razdan expressed her grief with a photograph of Redford and a broken-heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and Imtiaz Ali also joined the chorus of tributes, recalling the influence Redford had on generations of cinephiles.

"Rest in peace maestro," wrote Sonam.

Ali Fazal posted, "Some people out there you know, then don't die... they cannot. They pass over to the version we won't see as we are. But we will know him and breathe him till the day cinema and all its victor live and evolve." PTI RB RB RB