Young adult series 'Ziddi Girls' to stream on Prime Video from February 27

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A new young adult series "Ziddi Girls", featuring a fresh cast of Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli, will premiere on Prime Video on February 27, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The eight-episode show, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, is directed by Shonali Bose, Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma.

Prime Video shared the announcement on its X handle.

"Welcome to Matilda House - where rules & rebellion thrive under the same roof! #ZiddiGirlsOnPrime, New Series, Feb 27th," read the caption of the post.

According to a statement from the streamer, "Ziddi Girls" is based on life in Delhi’s colleges.

"A refreshing and relevant college drama about seeking one’s identity and forging life-long friendships that seamlessly blends entertainment with thought-provoking narrative," it said.

The show revolves around five spirited young girls, in search for their identities.

"Spirited as they are, young as they are, even foolish some would say, 'Ziddi Girls' captures them on an unforgettable journey of discovery and stubborn courage. After all, what are we if not they who stand by our beliefs, our faith," creators Rangita and Ishita said.

"The series captures the essence of the modern-day journey of self-discovery, presenting a fresh, empowering female perspective on the trials and triumphs of adulthood. This story delves into the complexities of our characters' personal lives, showcasing their unwavering strength and determination to persevere," they added.

"We are grateful to the late Pritish Nandy and the Pritish Nandy Communications team for their visionary contribution in bringing this series to life. We believe Ziddi Girls will entertain, inspire, and engage audiences profoundly," Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video India added.

The newcomer actors will be supported by a senior cast of Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR MAH MAH