You’re never too young to change the world: Agastya Nanda on playing Arun Khetarpal in ‘Ikkis’

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Actor Agastya Nanda, who has stepped in the shoes of youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetrpal in "Ikkis", hopes the movie will resonate with younger audiences.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film narrates the story of Khetarpal, a second Lieutenant, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"Cantonments have started feeling like home, we’ve been training for three years (for this film). Being here is like a family. For me, the main thing that stood out was how young Arun Khetarpal is, and I would like to address the young kids sitting here. I hope you learn something from the life of Arun Khetarpal,” Nanda said at an event of “Ikkis” here held at South Mumbai’s Navy Nagar, a cantonment area.

“He was a brave and passionate soldier. If there’s anything that we take away from this film is that, ‘You’re never too young to change the world’. This is mainly for younger people out here. My immense pride and gratitude to those who are part of the Indian army,” he said.

Nanda, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” in 2023, said filming for the action sequences in “Ikkis” was “difficult”.

“When we were shooting action (sequences) for the film, what are the stakes at which you’re fighting, the pressure that a soldier would go through, like it’s so difficult and claustrophobic in the tank," he said.

Raghavan, best known for making thrillers like “Ek Hasina Thi”, “Johnny Gaddaar”, and “Merry Christmas”, said he has tried his best to do justice to the life story of Khetarpal.

"My journey with this film began seven years back when I first heard the story. In 2019, I went to Chandigarh where I was called on December 16 (death anniversary) to lay a wreath on Arun Khetarpal’s statue. I met so many people who were associated with him.

"That particular moment, I made a promise to myself, ‘Do this film, man and do as good as we can’. I wanted Arun to help me and somewhere he is being there with us throughout the film. It is not an easy film to make. We were shooting all over north India. Now, that the film is over, we’re looking forward to you watching it and reacting to the film.” Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, who has produced “Ikkis” via Maddock Films, said he was deeply “affected” by the story of Khetarpal and added that it is one of the films that they are immensely “proud of”.

"We’ve made a lot of films at Maddock, but ‘Ikkis’ is like an emotion. In 20 years of our filmography, it is the best film we’ve made and we can’t wait to share it with you. This film has changed us as people, it has made us understand (things),” Vijan, known for backing films like “Stree”, “Chhaava”, and “Bhediya”, said.

"We’ve made a lot of films with fictional heroes, but thank you for the story and letting us make this film. It’s affected us in such a beautiful manner that whenever we put the film, we can’t stop watching it. I hope that happens with you,” he said.

The filmmaker recalled how he was moved by the bravery of Khetarpal when he first heard about him from his producer friend, Binny Padda, who narrated him the story of the war hero eight years ago.

"I had good fortune and went to the Poona Horses (regiment of the Indian Army) and heard the story from so many people. It’s a huge responsibility. We’ve the best man to make it and he (Raghavan) is the most honest filmmaker in the country.

"What ‘Ikkis’ showed me is what a 21-year-old Indian army soldier can do, he could do things that I couldn’t imagine at 21. We’ve made this film to show to the world what a 21-year-old Indian army soldier can do.” Lt Gen DS Kushwah, who unveiled the Famagusta tank from the film with army officers and their families and the team of “Ikkis”, said his tale of bravery will be known by the world through the film.

“Arun Khetarpal was a warrior, he fought like a lion, and is remembered in history for his contribution. His story will be known to everyone through the film. It narrates the story of a soldier and we all should watch the film and get inspired by it. We’re hopeful the film will come out in a beautiful way. Thank you for producing the film and may you’ve great success and glory,” he said.

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, Sikander Kher, Shree Bishnoi, and Simar Bhatia round out the cast of the film.

"Ikkis" is set to release in theatres on December 25.