YRF announces Ahaan Panday’s debut film ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday announced the release date for actor Ahaan Panday’s debut film, “Saiyaara.” It is set to hit theatres on July 18.

The romantic film, directed by Mohit Suri, best known for movies such as “Aashiqui 2”, “Ek Villain”, and “Kalyug”, is being produced by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani.

In a social media post, YRF shared the title and release date of the movie, which also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series, “Big Girls Don't Cry”, and the Kajol-starrer film “Salaam Venky”.

“Theirs is a love story like no other…#Saiyaara starring @ahaanpandayy and @aneetpadda_ releasing in theatres, worldwide, July 18, 2025,” the post read.

Ahaan is actor Ananya Panday's cousin. Pandey shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to the movies my brother.” Presented by Aditya Chopra, “Saiyaara” is an intense love story that brings YRF and Suri, both known for their huge generation-defining successes in the romantic genre, for the first time. PTI KKP BK BK