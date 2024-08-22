YRF announces next chapter in 'Mardaani' franchise, Rani Mukerji looking forward to return as cop

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday said a third installment in the action thriller "Mardaani" franchise, fronted by Rani Mukerji, is in the works.

The banner made the announcement on the 10th release anniversary of the first "Mardaani" film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani, who will once again play the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter, said she is looking forward to don the uniform again.

"I’m looking forward to bringing back Shivani Shivaji Roy on the big screen soon. It’s been a while since I have donned the cop uniform and paid tribute to the women police force of our country "Each one of them relentlessly works hard to keep our families safe and I have always loved to salute these fearless women. Shivani will be back and I hope you will give as much love to her as you have always showered for 10 years now," Mukerji said in a statement.

In an Instagram post, YRF said: "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits..." "Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji" Released on August 22, 2014, "Mardaani" was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled "Mardaani 2". The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

Mukerji said "Mardaani" is a franchise that keeps on giving.

Her character in the movie series, she said, "is a defiant, fierce force of nature who will stand up for what is right no matter what".

"She is someone who subverts gender norms in cinema and shows how a woman can also lead from the front in a male-dominated field," she added. PTI RDS BK BK