Yash Raj Films unveils teaser of romantic drama 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday unveiled the teaser of their upcoming home production film, “Saiyaara”, which marks the acting debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday.

The romantic drama is directed by Mohit Suri of “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain” fame. It also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series “Big Girls Don't Cry” and the Kajol-starrer film “Salaam Venky”.

In a social media post, YRF shared the one-minute 15-second teaser, which captures the essence of love, heartbreak, and emotional healing of a young couple, played by Ahaan and Aneet.

“An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too...#Saiyaara only in cinemas on 18th July. #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda @mohit11481 #AkshayeWidhani,” the post read.

“Saiyaara” is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, and is set to release on July 18 worldwide.