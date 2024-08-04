Zac Efron doing fine after brief hospitalisation for 'minor swimming incident'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zac Efron is on the road to recovery after he had a "minor swimming incident" during his vacation in Spain.

On Friday, the 36-year-old had a health scare during his stay at a villa in Ibiza while using the pool.

A representative for Efron said in a statement to People magazine that he was admitted to a hospital in Ibiza as a precautionary measure and was released on Saturday.

"He is fine," the representative added.

Earlier this week, the "High School Musical" heartthrob made an appearance on stage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaia Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city.

Efron most recently appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair" alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King. He was also seen in biographical sports drama "The Iron Claw" and Prime Video comedy "Ricky Stanicky".