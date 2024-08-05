Zac Efron say he's 'happy and healthy' after minor swimming incident

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zac Efron, who was briefly admitted to hospital after a minor swimming incident, has thanked his well-wishers for their concern and said he was "happy and healthy".

On August 2, the 36-year-old had a health scare during his stay at a villa in Ibiza, Spain while using the pool.

On Sunday, the actor shared a health update on his Instagram Story.

"Happy and healthy-thanks for the well wishes," he shared his photo lifting dumbbells in the sun.

A representative for Efron had previously said in a statement to People magazine that following a "minor swimming incident", the actor was admitted to a local hospital as a precautionary measure and was released the next day.

He most recently appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair" alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Efron also starred in the biographical sports drama "The Iron Claw" and Prime Video comedy "Ricky Stanicky".