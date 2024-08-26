Zach Braff teases possibility of 'Scrubs' reboot: I think it’s gonna happen

Los Angeles: Actor Zach Braff, who portrayed the role of Dr. John Michael Dorian in "Scrubs", is hopeful about the popular medical sitcom getting a reboot in future.

Created by Bill Lawrence and also featuring Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, the series released in 2001. It ran for seven seasons on NBC channel, post which it was picked up by ABC network for two additional chapters before concluding in 2010 with its ninth season.

"'Scrubs' is a Disney show. Bill (creator Bill Lawrence) has a Warner Bros. deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want. I think it’s gonna happen," Braff told Entertainment Tonight.

The 49-year-old actor, who continues to be close to his former co-stars, said he would want to reprise his role in a potential reboot.

"It would be so much fun... all my favorite people. We all still hang out. A lot of people who were on long shows say that, but it’s true. I was just on vacation with Sarah Chalke… I’m going to the beach with Bill next weekend. We’re all friends," he added.

In a recent interview, "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence said he was game about taking the comedy series forward.

"I don't want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know," Lawrence had said.