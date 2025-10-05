Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Johnno Wilson to star in 'Resident Evil' reboot

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (PTI) Hollywood actors Zach Cherry, Keli Reis and Johnno Wilson have joined the cast of Sony Pictures' upcoming "The Resident Evil" reboot.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the shooting of the film is scheduled for mid-October in Prague. Sony Pictures is releasing the project theatrically on September 18, 2026, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Cherry is best known for his role in the critically-acclaimed series "Severance" for which he received an Emmy nomination, while Reis is known for "True Detective: Night Country". Wilson is popular for his role in the 2022 series "I Love That for You".

Austin Abrams, who worked on Cregger's hit film "Weapons", will be leading the film which is set to be true to the original Capcom game while using new characters.

Cherry will be playing a scientist at a hospital, while Reis will be ex-military officer that was originally written for a male actor. Wilson’s role is kept under wraps.

Cregger has also co-written the script with Shay Hatten. Constantin’s Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, who produced "Weapons", along with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions are producing.

Constantin's Oliver Berben and Davis Films' Victor Hadida are executive producing. TriStar Pictures' president Nicole Brown is overseeing the film for Sony Pictures.