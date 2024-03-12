Zach Galifianakis joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis is the latest addition to the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season four at Hulu.

The details of Galifianakis' role in the mystery comedy show have been kept under wraps but his character will be "integral to the twist and turns of this season’s investigation", reported to entertainment news outlet Variety.

In the show, the actor joins fellow newcomers -- Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon.

The lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez -- will reprise their roles of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively.

"Only Murders in the Building" features Martin, Gomez and Short as three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and end up finding themselves in the middle of one when a murder takes place in their Upper West Side apartment building. The show has been critically acclaimed for three seasons.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez all executive produce “Only Murders in the Building” along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. It was created by Martin and Hoffman for 20th Television Studio.