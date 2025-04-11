Zachary Levi, Maggie Keating welcome their first child

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi welcomed his first child with girlfriend Maggie Keating.

Sharing the news, Keating and Levi collaboratively posted a picture on the Instagram handle of their newborn baby boy. They named their child Henson Ezra Levi Pugh, who was born on April 2.

"Henson Ezra Levi Pugh. Born into our world on 04/02/25. Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man," read the caption.

Levi announced Keating's pregnancy news in December last year. The duo shared the picture on social media featuring the ultrasound image of their baby. In the caption, the actor shared his excitement about becoming a father.

“I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father,” he captioned the post.

Levi was previously married to Canadian actor Missy Peregrym. They tied the knot in 2014 but divorced in 2015.