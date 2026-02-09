Zahan Kapoor-Swanand Kirkire's musical dramady 'Bandwaale' to release on February 13

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) "Bandwaale", a musical Hindi series, starring Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey and Swanand Kirkire, will premiere on Prime Video on February 13.

Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari, the Prime Original series is produced by OML Entertainment.

Set in Ratlam, "Bandwaale" revolves around Mariam, a young poetess who begins anonymously sharing her poetry online as she searches for independence and a sense of self. The deeply personal poems, penned by Kausar Munir, become a quite yet powerful expression of her inner world, giving voice to emotions she finds difficult to articulate otherwise.

Her journey unfolds alongside Robo and DJ Psycho, her bandmates and closest companions from the same town, who bring music, humour, and companionship into her world.

Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu play pivotal roles in the series, which features original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first foray into composing music for a long-format series.

"'Bandwaale' is a story that grew from everyday observations about expression, hesitation, and the quiet courage it takes to be yourself.” said Kirkire, actor, co-creator and co-writer.

“Mariam’s journey reflects how creativity, friendship, and music can offer strength in moments of doubt. Writing this series allowed us to explore how small choices slowly shape confidence and identity. I’m grateful to Prime Video and OML Entertainment for supporting a story that is intimate in scale, yet universal in emotion, and I look forward to audiences discovering Mariam’s journey when the series premieres.” Ankur Tewari, co-writer, co-creator and co-director, said the idea was to tell a grounded story that feels honest and familiar. “Working closely with Swanand Kirkire and our amazing team, we wanted to stay true to Mariam’s world, her questions, her conflicts, and the way her poetry shapes her self-discovery. Prime Video’s creative trust allowed us to stay true to the tone of the story, and I’m excited for audiences to experience this warm, heartfelt series.” “'Bandwaale' is a warm, grounded comedy drama that brings together a beautiful blend of music, humour and emotions in a story rooted in familiar realities. The series reflects our continued focus on creator-first storytelling, and our collaboration with OML Entertainment, allowed us to support such a passionate narrative that feels immersive yet widely relatable. With a talented ensemble and a thoughtful creative vision, we believe Bandwaale will truly resonate with audiences in India and beyond," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML Entertainment, said "Bandwaale', at its core, is about discovering one’s identity and challenging expectations that are imposed rather than chosen.

"Collaborating once again with Prime Video has been immensely fulfilling, particularly given their continued support for creator-driven narratives to find a global audience. Partnering with Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire to bring Mariam's journey to life alongside an exceptional cast and crew has been a rewarding experience. We look forward to audiences across India and the world discovering Bandwaale when it premieres on Prime Video."