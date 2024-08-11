Zaira Wasim claims she found 'mold in pie': Check twice before consuming stuff from local bakeries

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Former actor Zaira Wasim of "Dangal" fame has cautioned fans to "check twice" before buying food from bakeries after she allegedly received a mouldy pie from an eatery.

On her Instagram Story, the 23-year-old shared the video of a plate containing a pie with some discolouration.

While Wasim didn't name the bakery, according to her geotag, she had posted the clip from somewhere in Srinagar.

"People, check twice before you consume stuff from local bakeries. Mold in the pie (sic)" she captioned the post.

Wasim shot to fame in 2016 with her Bollywood debut, sports drama "Dangal", also starring Aamir Khan. She won the best supporting actress National Award for portraying the younger version of the celebrated wrestler Geeta Phogat in the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

She has also starred in films such as "Secret Superstar" and "The Sky Is Pink".

In 2019, she announced her "disassociation" from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. PTI ATR RDS RDS