Zakir Hussain's family shares first Instagram post after his death: Always together in love

New Delhi: Days after Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery, the family of the tabla maestro shared a moving post on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

It marks the first post on the social media page of Hussain since his death at a San Francisco hospital early last week due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

The undated black-and-white picture shows the hands of Hussain, his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi held tightly together.

"Always together in love," read the caption of the post, tagging the four members of Hussain's kin.

One of the world's most accomplished percussionists, Hussain was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday.

Hundreds of his admirers gathered at his funeral to pay their last respects. Sivamani and several other musicians played drums a little distance away to pay him a tribute.

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Hussain, who was the son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.