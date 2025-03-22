Zakir Khan's 'Delulu Express' to stream on Prime Video from March 27

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Zakir Khan's stand-up special "Delulu Express" is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 27, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Described as "a highly entertaining set inspired by the many comedic experiences from his life," the show is produced by OML.

Prime Video shared a post on its official Instagram handle announcing the news.

"All aboard the Delulu Express. #DeluluExpressOnPrime, New Special, March 27," read the caption. The same post was re-shared by Khan on his account.

Khan gained popularity in 2012 after he won the title of Comedy Central’s “India’s Best Stand Up”. He is regarded as one of the popular names on the Indian comedy circuit due to his witty stand-up performances where he often uses his real-life tragic and humorous stories.

He previously had four stand up special releases including "Haq Se Single" (2017), "Kaksha Gyarvi" (2018), "Tathastu" (2022) and "Mannpasand" (2023). All of them released on Prime Video. PTI ATR ATR ATR