ZEE5 announces new film 'Bhagwat' with Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Actors Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar are set to feature in the upcoming ZEE5 film "Bhagwat", the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the upcoming film is directed by Akshay Shere.

Set against the haunting backdrop of Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, the film "blends mystery, emotion, and drama to deliver a high-impact streaming experience". It is inspired by true events, according to a press release "Bhagwat" follows the story of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Warsi), who is drawn into what appears to be a routine missing woman’s case. However, the investigation soon spirals into a dark and disturbing web of deceit, secrets, and suspected trafficking. Amidst the unfolding chaos, a tender romance begins to take shape between Meera and Sameer (Kumar), a professor.

"At ZEE5, we are drawn to stories that linger; narratives that go beyond entertainment and leave an impact long after the screen goes dark. Bhagwat is a powerful reflection of this vision: a gripping thriller that’s as emotionally layered as it is suspenseful...This collaboration with the makers brings together cinematic scale, bold storytelling, and transformative performances," Kaveri Das, business head of ZEE5 (Hindi), said in a statement.

Priyanka Chaudhary, COO & CFO, Jio Studios, added, "'Bhagwat' embodies that mission — a taut, heartland thriller inspired by true events that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining." Producer Harman Baweja of Baweja Studios said, "Our endeavor at Baweja Studios has always been to back stories that are bold, relevant, and emotionally compelling. 'Bhagwat' is a perfect example of this commitment. It's not just a thriller—it's a journey into the shadows of human nature, where love, deception, and justice collide. The film explores the grey areas of morality while delivering a nail-biting cinematic experience." The release date of the film is yet to be announced.