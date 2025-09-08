ZEE5 announces new original series 'Janaawar - The Beast Within'

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Streaming service ZEE5 announced the premiere of its new series "Janaawar-The Beast Within" on Monday.

Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt Ltd and helmed by Shachindra Vats, the show features "Farzi" fame Bhuvan Arora in the lead role.

A press release described the series as a layered crime drama set in the rural town of Chhand, where age-old hierarchies collide with modern-day crime and corruption.

Arora plays the titular character of inspector Hemant Kumar who belongs to a marginalized tribal caste and whose life is upended by a series of chilling events in the town.

"It was never just about making a crime thriller-it was about giving a voice to the struggles, hopes, and dignity of people who often go unheard. Working with ZEE5 has been a wonderful experience because they understood the vision and the sensitivity the story needed," Vats said.

Producer Abhishek Rege said they wanted to explore how crime, courage, and identity intersect in the most unexpected ways against the backdrop of rural India through the new show.

"This show is not just a gripping narrative, but also a reflection of resilience and human spirit," Rege added.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said that the series is anchored by Arora's powerful performance.

"'Janaawar – The Beast Within' is a layered narrative that dares to go beyond the conventions of a crime thriller by shining a light on issues of power, identity and caste in the heartlands of India. It is a gripping story that resonates both emotionally and socially..." she added. PTI SMR SMR BK BK