ZEE5 anthology 'Manorathangal' to feature Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Some of the biggest superstars and directors including big names such as Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil are part of ZEE5's "Manorathangal", an anthology series conceived to honour the 90-year legacy of literary great MT Vasudevan Nair.

Set to premiere on August 15, the series will explore the the intricate duality of human nature against the lush backdrop of God's Own Country, Kerala, according to a release by the streamer.

Penned by Nair, the series comprises nine interconnected stories that highlight the paradoxes of human behaviour.

Haasan will introduce the series, which begins with "Ollavum Theeravum" (Ripples and the River Bank). It stars Mohanlal and is directed by Priyadarshan, who has also helmed "Shilalikhitam" (Inscriptions), starring Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, and Joy Mathew.

Ranjith directs Mammootty in "Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu" (Kadugannava: A Travel Note), while "Kazhcha" (Vision) stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman and is directed by visionary Shyamaprasad.

"Vilpana" (The Sale) features Madhoo and Asif Ali and is directed by Aswathy Nair. "Sherlock", directed by Mahesh Narayanan, features Faasil and Zareena Moidu, "Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam" (When the Doors of Heaven Open) boasts an ensemble cast including Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi, It is directed by Jayarajan Nair.

"Abhyam Theedi Veendum" (Once Again, In Search of Refuge) stars Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir. It is directed by Santosh Sivan. "Kadalkkaattu" (Sea Breeze) features Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali and it is directed by Rathish Ambat.

"Dreaming is a part of life, and I had dreamt of making films. It was a dream come true to make a film with MT Vasudevan Nair. This moment is very special to me as I am now making my 97th film," Priyadarshan said in a statement. Sharing how anthology stories are rare in Malayalam cinema, Mammootty said, "I have a close relationship with MT Vasudevan Nair and admire his youthful spirit. MT's up-to-date knowledge of contemporary literature, new authors, and books in various languages is remarkable...

"Initially, Ranjith and I planned to make the story of Kadugannava into a two-hour feature film. However, for this anthology, we decided to use that story, which I describe as a piece of MT's soul. The film was shot in Sri Lanka and aims to evoke nostalgia among those who grew up reading MT's works." Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said the anthology is a celebration of the reverence and admiration Nair commands in the industry.

"His 90-year legacy as a literary giant and cinematic visionary is unparalleled, and we are deeply honoured to have his story on ZEE5. This anthology not only celebrates MT Sir's brilliance but also showcases the exceptional creativity of Malayalam cinema, which has garnered a devoted following across India and beyond," Kalra said.

Nair, who turned 91 on Monday, is among one of the greatest Malayalam writers. He has also directed seven films besides writing the screenplay of over 50 movies.