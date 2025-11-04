ZEE5 series ‘Inspection Bungalow’ to release on November 14

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) ZEE5 has announced that its Malayalam horror comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’ will premiere on November 14.

Directed by "Ira" fame Saiju S.S. and led by Sabarish Varma, the paranormal comedy unfolds within a police station where a chain of eerie incidents blurs the line between reality and the supernatural as per a press release.

The story centers around a troubled sub-inspector Vishnu (Varma) who is forced to confront his deepest fears as he partners with Mythili, a brilliant paranormal researcher, only to uncover secrets more sinister than the spirits themselves.

“Every frame is designed to make the viewer feel something deeper, whether it’s tension, amusement, or reflection. As Kerala’s first-ever horror-comedy web series, we wanted to break away from formulas and build an experience where fear and fun coexist naturally. ZEE5 gave us the freedom to shape that world exactly as we envisioned it," said director Saiju S.S.

Varma called Vishnu's character unlike anything he has done before adding that the premise is beyond a simple horror comedy.

“Playing Vishnu was unlike any role I’ve done before. He’s a simple man caught between fear, absurdity, and the humor that life sometimes throws at us. That mix of emotion and dark comedy really challenged me as an actor. Inspection Bungalow isn’t a straight horror story, it’s layered with irony, emotion, and moments that make you laugh even when you least expect it." Malayalam and Tamil Zee5 Business Head and South Sr VP Marketing, Lloyd C Xavier shared, “After the overwhelming response to 'Kammattam', we’re thrilled to continue delivering powerful Malayalam stories with 'Inspection Bungalow'.” Produced by Veena Nair under the banner of A Veena Nair Productions and written by Suneesh Varanaad, the series also features actors Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, and Senthil Krishna. PTI SMR SMR BK BK