ZEE5 unveils new Tamil show 'Thadayam'

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Streaming service ZEE5 on Thursday announced its new Tamil original series "Thadayam", starring actors Samuthirakani and Sshivada.

"Thadayam", which means clue in English, is a gripping crime thriller inspired by true events that unfolded along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh border in 1999.

The series is written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel and features Samuthirakani as SI Adhiyaman, while Sshivada essays the role of Inspector Lakshmi.

"A string of brutal midnight murders shakes a cluster of rural villages, each scene identical, each clue pointing nowhere, except for one disturbing detail: the killer steals only the sacred symbols of marriage.

"As fear turns into folklore and suspicion spreads, a newly transferred officer begins to sense a ritualistic pattern behind the chaos. What follows is a tense, night bound investigation where every answer deepens the mystery, and the truth hides in the darkest corners of belief," according to the official logline.

Palanivel said “Thadayam" is an exploration of fear, belief, and obsession within a close-knit rural society.

"What fascinated me most about this true story was how the crimes preyed on something deeply emotional and sacred. I wanted to tell this story with honesty, restraint, and an unsettling realism that stays with the viewer long after the screen fades to black," the director added. PTI RB RB RB RB