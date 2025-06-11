ZEE5 unveils trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Detective Sherdil’, a whodunnit set in Budapest

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) ZEE5 has released the trailer of its upcoming original film "Detective Sherdil", a murder mystery headlined by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the role of an eccentric sleuth navigating a case riddled with secrets, betrayals and billion-dollar motives.

Set against the backdrop of Budapest, the whodunnit is helmed by debutant director Ravi Chhabriya, who earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on projects like "Sultan", "Bharat" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". The film will premiere on ZEE5 on June 20.

The ensemble cast also includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, and Kashmira Irani.

"Detective Sherdil" follows the murder of a flamboyant billionaire (played by Irani) under mysterious circumstances.

"What initially appears to be a hate crime quickly spirals into a far more complex case. Enter Detective Sherdil (Dosanjh), described as an unorthodox investigator with a razor-sharp mind and unconventional methods," the official logline read.

“The trailer of Detective Sherdil is just the beginning, there’s a whole lot more madness waiting to unfold,” said Chhabriya in a statement.

“From day one, I knew we needed a detective who could balance charm, wit, and swagger—and Diljit brought all of that and more," he added.

Dosanjh said he enjoyed experimenting with the role.

“Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me. The character’s quirks and attitude is something I have tried differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film," he said.

"Detective Sherdil" is presented by Zafar's banner AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is a Maurya Entertainment Production. Chhabriya and Zafar have also penned the script with Sagar Bajaj. PTI RB RB